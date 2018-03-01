Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates Rise for Eighth Consecutive Week

An optimistic testimony on Capitol Hill from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent Treasury yields higher as Powell stated his outlook for the economy has strengthened since December. Following Treasurys, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped 3 basis points to reach 4.43 percent. The benchmark 30-year rate has been on a tear in 2018, climbing 48 basis points since the start of the year and increasing for 8 consecutive weeks. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 4.33 percent in February, up 30 basis points from last month and the highest monthly average since April of 2014.

As we documented, historically when mortgage rates surge, housing swoons. But we think strength in the economy and pent up housing demand should allow U.S. housing markets to post modest growth this year even with higher mortgage rates. We really have to wait for housing markets to heat up in spring, but early indications are that housing demand remains robust to these rate increases. The MBA reported in their latest weekly applications survey that home purchase mortgage originations were up 3 percent from a year ago.

