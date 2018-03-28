First County Bank Teams Up with Indoor Sports Facility

First County Bank has partnered with the Bobby Valentine Sports Academy (BVSA) as the official sponsor of BVSA’s new 40,000-square-foot indoor sports facility.

BVSA has been in Stamford for over 12 years and recently moved into its new facility located at 4 Largo Drive in Stamford. The new BVSA building contains 40-foot ceilings, a 15,000-square-foot turf field, two multisurface areas and six batting cages. The facility offers one-on-one baseball and softball instruction, team practice on the full field, lacrosse skill training and IQ development, soccer team/small group training, football practice for local high schools and large-scale community events for over 800 guests.

“The functionality of the facility and its multisport activities provide opportunities for the community to train, network and create lasting relationships which supports our strategic community-minded mission,” Rey Giallongo Jr., chairman and CEO of First County Bank, said in a statement.

