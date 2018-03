Farmington Bank Promotes Four

Farmington Bank announced the promotion of four officers.

Linda Mucciacciaro, retail operations manager, was promoted from vice president to senior vice president. Mucciacciaro has been with Farmington Bank for nearly 13 years.

Brendan Goodrich, branch manager of Farmington Bank’s Main Street office in Farmington, was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president. Goodrich is a 12-year veteran at Farmington Bank.

Steve Gemme, Farmington bank’s property facility support manager, was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president. He has been with Farmington Bank for 12 years.

Jennifer Daukas, investor relations officer and a seven-year veteran of Farmington Bank, was promoted from vice president to senior vice president.

