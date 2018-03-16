Developer and RE Attorney Charged with Scamming Foreign Investors

A Florida developer and real estate attorney were recently indicted for scamming foreign investors.

Robert V. Matthews and Leslie R. Evans, both of Palm Beach, Florida, appeared in New Haven court under charges of various fraud and money laundering offenses stemming from a scheme that defrauded foreign investors.

Matthews, a real estate developer who maintained residences in Florida and Connecticut, was the developer in charge of The Palm House Hotel (PHH), a property that he sought to develop in Palm Beach. Evans is a real estate attorney.

As part of this alleged scheme, Matthews, Evans and others moved investor funds through various bank accounts located in Connecticut and Florida. The funds were used to pay Matthews’ credit card debts, to assist in Matthews’ purchase of a 151-foot yacht and to purchase two properties located in Washington Depot, Connecticut. One of the Washington Depot properties was a property that Matthews had previously lost in foreclosure. Matthews, Evans, Nicholas Laudano and others conspired to purchase that property out of foreclosure by hiding the relationship between the co-conspirators, as well as the source of their funds.

Laudano is a construction contractor who continuously worked on the development of the PHH project between approximately 2006 and 2016. He also has operated several restaurants in Florida and Connecticut.

Matthews is charged with eight counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud and 10 counts of illegal monetary transactions.

Evans is charged with eight counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transactions.

Gerry Matthews, of Middlebury, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Laudano, of Boynton Beach, Florida, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of illegal monetary transactions. They await sentencing.

