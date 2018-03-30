CT Bank Commissioner Enters Consent Order with Former Broker-Dealer Agent

Connecticut’s Banking Commissioner Jorge L. Perez on March 23 entered a consent order with respect to Matthew Charles Woodard, a former broker-dealer agent of ProEquities, Inc. Woodard was also associated with First Allied Securities, Inc. in an unregistered capacity.

Also named in the consent order was Toppikgink, a Texas limited liability company and insurance brokerage agency located at 1031 Farmington Ave. in Farmington, Connecticut. Woodard was a founding member and the treasurer of Toppikgink.

The consent order alleged that, while he was associated with ProEquities Inc., Woodard offered or sold unregistered Series A Preferred Debt securities of Toppikgink to a ProEquities Inc. client without notice to ProEquities Inc. Although the accompanying offering documents stated that the offering proceeds would be used to invest in private distressed debt opportunities, Woodard and Toppikgink actually used the investor’s monies to pay a portion of Woodard’s personal expenses and Toppikgink’s business expenses. In addition, the consent order alleged that Woodard, on behalf of Toppikgink, borrowed approximately $220,000 from the investor and that, between investments and loans, the amount the investor tendered to Woodard was $325,000. Ultimately, the investor moved his account to First Allied where Walter J. Dubiel, who shared office space with Woodard, exercised discretionary trading authority over the account. The consent order alleged that Dubiel shared his First Allied confidential client account log-in credentials with Woodard who then used the credentials to access the investor’s account and place several liquidating securities transactions without the investor’s knowledge or consent.

The consent order alleged that both Woodard and Toppikgink violated Section 36b-16 of the Connecticut Uniform Securities Act and the antifraud provisions in Section 36b-4(a) of the act. In addition, the consent order alleged that Woodard:

Violated Section 36b-6(c)(2) of the act by transacting business as an unregistered investment adviser agent of First Allied;

Engaged in dishonest or unethical practices within the meaning of Section 36b-4(b) of the act and Sections 36b-31-15b(a)(2) and 36b-31-15b(c) of the regulations thereunder; and

Violated Section 36b-31-6e of the regulations by participating in private securities transactions without providing prior written notice to his employing broker-dealer.

The consent order acknowledged that, under the oversight of Woodard’s legal counsel, Woodard had partially repaid the investor $58,000 and that Woodard had forwarded to his legal counsel $267,000 in good funds to be deposited into the attorney’s client funds account for the purpose of repaying the balance Woodard owed to the investor.

The consent order directed Woodard and Toppikgink to cease and desist from regulatory violations, and directed Woodard, through his legal counsel, to repay the investor the balance due no later than the date the consent order was entered. The consent order also fined Woodard $20,000 and permanently barred him from transacting business in or from Connecticut as a broker-dealer, agent, investment adviser or investment adviser agent; acting in any other capacity requiring a license or registration from the commissioner; serving as an officer, director or control person of a broker-dealer, investment adviser, issuer and/or any other entity requiring a license or registration from the commissioner; and soliciting or accepting funds for investment purposes from public or private investors in or from Connecticut.

Tags: Connecticut Banking Commissioner, Consent Order, Matthew Charles Woodard