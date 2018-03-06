Business Owners Plead Guilty to Profiting from Unlawful Exports

Two Connecticut business owners recently admitted to profiting from unlawful exports to Pakistan.

Muhammad Ismail, of Meriden, and Kamran Khan, of Hamden, pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court to money laundering in connection with funds they received for the unlawful export of goods to Pakistan. A third defendant, Imran Khan, of North Haven, previously pleaded guilty to violating U.S. export laws.

Ismail and his two sons, Kamran and Imran Khan, engaged in a scheme to purchase goods that were controlled under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) in order to export those goods without a license to Pakistan, in violation of the EAR. Through companies conducting business as Brush Locker Tools, Kauser Enterprises-USA and Kauser Enterprises-Pakistan, the three defendants received orders from a Pakistani company that procured materials and equipment for the Pakistani military, requesting them to procure specific products that were subject to the EAR. When U.S. manufacturers asked about the end-user for a product, the defendants either informed the manufacturer that the product would remain in the U.S., or they completed an end-user certification indicating that the product would not be exported.

The products were then shipped to Pakistan on behalf of either the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission or the National Institute of Lasers & Optronics, all of which were listed on the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List. The defendants never obtained a license to export any item to the designated entities even though they knew that a license was required prior to export. The defendants then received the proceeds for the sales.

Ismail and Kamran Khan each pleaded guilty to one count of international money laundering and for causing funds to be transferred from Pakistan to the U.S. in connection with the export control violations.

Upon sentencing, Ismail and Kamran Khan face up to 20 years in prison. Since the time of their arrests in December 2016, Ismail has been released on a $50,000 bond, and Kamran Khan has been released on a $100,000 bond.

Imran Khan pleaded guilty to one count of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

