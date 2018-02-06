Two Men Charged With ‘Jackpotting’ CT ATMs

Two men have been charged by federal criminal complaint with bank fraud stemming from an alleged ATM “jackpotting” scheme.

Alex Alberto Fajin-Diaz, a citizen of Spain, and Argenys Rodriguez of Springfield, Massachusetts, were arrested on related state charges on Jan. 27.

Law enforcement agencies and ATM manufacturers have been investigating malware attacks on ATM machines in Connecticut and elsewhere. In a scheme commonly referred to as “jackpotting,” individuals use malware that is designed to cause an ATM to eject all of the U.S. currency contained in the machine. As part of the scheme, individuals dressed as legitimate repair technicians install malware on an ATM. Accomplices then proceed to extract all of the cash from the ATM.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have been investigating recent jackpotting attacks on ATMs in Hamden and Guilford, as well as Providence, Rhode Island. Citizens Bank investigators contacted police after they observed what appeared to be an attack on an ATM in Cromwell. Cromwell police encountered Fajin-Diaz and Rodriguez near an ATM that had been compromised with jackpotting malware and was in the process of dispensing $20 bills. A search of Fajin-Diaz and Rodriguez’s vehicle, which had a license plate that was assigned to another vehicle, revealed tools and electronic devices consistent with items needed to compromise an ATM machine. Faji-Diaz and Rodriguez also possessed more than $9,000 in $20 bills.

The men face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of bank fraud.

