Two Leases Signed for Fairfield Flex Building

An industrial, flex and office building at 418 Meadow St. in Fairfield is now at capacity, thanks to a life sciences company and a tutoring organization.

“This is a noteworthy accomplishment and demonstrates the continued strength and appeal of Fairfield as a premiere business location,” Fairfield’s Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart said in a statement.

Angel Commercial represented the landlord in the lease transactions.

The two new tenants are Convexity Scientific Inc., which leased 3,072 square feet of space for its new headquarters, and Wise Language Services LLC, which leased the remaining 1,775 square feet.

New to Fairfield, Convexity Scientific is a life sciences company; its first medical device, a handheld nebulizer used to treat respiratory diseases, was recently cleared by the FDA. The company was represented by Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

Wise Language Services provides tutoring and ACT/SAT prep classes in Ridgefield, Fairfield and Newtown; it was represented by Angel Commercial.

