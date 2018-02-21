Transportation Officials Plan Fare Hikes, Service Cuts

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is proposing fare increases on rail and bus lines along with cuts in service, a plan some residents say will make public transportation worse.

The department presented its plan during a public hearing in New Haven Tuesday. Rail fares would increase in three phases, starting with a 10 percent increase in July. Bus fares would increase by 25 cents, and fares for two ferries would go up by $1.

Service cuts may include weekend service on the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury lines as well as reduced weekday off-peak service.

A DOT spokesman says the changes are needed because of a budget shortfall in the state’s Special Transportation Fund. The spokesman says the changes could be avoided if the General Assembly takes action.

Tags: CDOT, fare hike, transit