Town to Spend $5M to Clean Up Major Fuel Leak

A Connecticut town says it will spend millions to clean up a fuel leak that went unnoticed for a year.

Newington officials said Tuesday about 18,000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from an underground vault at the Connecticut Board of Education bus garage. The leak was detected Dec. 27 when a resident reported an odor to town officials.

Officials say the leak was caused by a breach in the vault’s fuel delivery system. Town attorney Ben Ancona says the leak has been contained.

The Town Council has voted to allocate $5 million in emergency funds to remove contaminated soil from the area. More than 6,000 tons of soil has been removed so far.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is monitoring the cleanup.

Tags: Environment, Fuel leak, Newington, soil contamination