State Removing Inmate Health Care from UConn Health

Connecticut officials are transferring health care services for prison inmates from UConn Health to the Correction Department amid concerns over prisoner deaths and other problems.

The Hartford Courant reports inmate health services will move in July from the University of Connecticut’s medical programs to the Department of Correction.

Prison officials have hired an outside consultant to examine 25 cases, including eight deaths, that have led, or are expected to lead, to lawsuits involving medical care provided in prisons. Eight wrongful death claims are pending.

A Courant review of reports of hundreds of inmate deaths from 2009 to 2015 found 14 in which prison investigators noted violations of medical protocol.

State auditors have faulted the Correction Department’s $100 million a year, no bid agreement with UConn Health and its correctional health care unit.

Tags: Health Care, inmate health, UConn Health