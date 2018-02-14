Sports Gaming Website Owner Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

A Norwalk man was sentenced to six months in prison for tax evasion and has been ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Ryan S. Rozycki owns and operates sports gaming information website bangthebook.com, as well as other website businesses and rental properties. Rozycki reported more than $1.6 million in gross receipts on his federal income tax returns, but failed to report more than $1.1 million in taxable income, which he had deposited into his personal bank accounts. Rozycki had worked with an accountant to prepare his tax returns, but did not provide his accountant with any information regarding his personal accounts and the business receipts that had been deposited into them.

As a result, he failed to pay more than $300,000 in federal income taxes.

Rozycki has paid full restitution of $336,780 to the IRS. He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion.

Rozycki, who was released on a $100,000 bond, was ordered to report to prison on April 30.

