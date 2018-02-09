Savings Institute Bank & Trust’s Barry Shead Recognized for Community Service

Savings Institute Bank & Trust’s Norwich branch manager Barry Shead was recently honored at the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Luncheon held by the Norwich NAACP. Shead received the Robertsine Duncan Service Award in recognition of his extensive volunteer work and community outreach.

“We’re proud to have Barry as a member of our team here at Savings Institute Bank & Trust,” CEO and President Rheo Brouillard said in a statement. “His continued commitment to giving back to the areas that we serve truly embodies our core values and helps to strengthen our community.”

“Mrs. Duncan was an amazing lady who spent much of her adult life in service to the community and focused on helping to steer young people and adults in the right direction,” Dianne M. Daniels, president of the Norwich NAACP, said in a statement. “Barry’s personal and professional life certainly exemplifies that kind of commitment.”

Shead is an active member of the Norwich community; he is a charter member of the “Celebrate Cultural Diversity” event in Norwich, founded the Ralph Learned Community/Military Service Award and the Uniting for United Annual Food Competition and was past president of the Rotary Club of Norwich.

Tags: Norwich NAACP, Savings Institute Bank & Trust