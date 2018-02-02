Rhode Island Man Sentenced for Robbing Banks in CT and MA

An East Providence, Rhode Island man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for committing three bank robberies in 2015, and for violating the conditions of his supervised release from a previous federal conviction.

Robert According to court documents and statements, Chadronet used force, violence and intimidation to steal approximately $1,000 from a branch of TD Bank located at 1003 West Main St. in Branford on July 27, 2015; $2,329 from a branch of a Citizens Bank located at 1187 Boston Post Road in Westbrook on Aug. 27, 2015; and $697 from a branch of Citizen’s Bank located at 2991 Cranberry Highway in Wareham, Massachusetts on Sept. 9, 2015.

During this spree, Chadronet was on federal supervised release for a prior bank robbery conviction in Rhode Island.

Chadronet pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of bank robbery on Oct. 4, 2016.

He has been detained since Sept. 10, 2015, when he was arrested on state charges related to a bank robbery that occurred in Milford on Aug. 18, 2015. Chadronet pleaded guilty in state court for the Milford robbery and was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration. He was also ordered to pay $4,026 in restitution.

Tags: bank robbery, Citizen's Bank, TD Bank