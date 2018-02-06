Ramen Restaurant Inks 5-Year Lease in Orange

February 6, 2018
297 Boston Post Road

A ramen restaurant is moving into the former Dunkin Donuts at Orange Commons.

Hokkaido Japanese Ramen signed onto a five-year lease in the 2,350 square-feet of retail space at 297 Boston Post Road in Orange, joining current tenants Great Expressions Dental, Wells Fargo, Red Wing Shoes, WindowRama, Cold Stone Creamery, T Mobile, Spa World and Advanced Radiology.

Kevin Weirsman, vice president and broker with Colonial Properties Inc. represented the landlord, Prime Realty LLC.

Commercial & Industrial

