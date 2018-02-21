Pearce’s Mary Jane Burt Named Top Producer for 2017

Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, recognized Residential Sales Associate Mary Jane Burt as 2017’s top individual residential producer for the company’s New Haven office. She was also named a top producer companywide.

“Mary Jane Burt has won a Top Producer distinction within the New Haven office and companywide many times during her tenure with us,” Pearce said in a statement. “In an ever-challenging real estate environment, it is a real accomplishment to be among the Top Producers. Her hard work, dedication to clients, and use of the latest technology make her a stand-out,” she added.

Pearce Real Estate’s Residential offices are located in New Haven, North Haven, Wallingford, Branford, Guilford and Clinton. Commercial Real Estate offices are located in North Haven, Milford and Rocky Hill.

Tags: industry awards, Pearce Real Estate