EJ Boughton Co. LLC recently inked a lease on two units totaling 2,000 square feet in North Branford.

The company’s owner Edward Boughton aims to use the space at 2344 Foxon Road to store fire department vehicles and related parts.

The landlord is Cooper Partners LLC. Bill Clark of The Geenty Group brokered the transaction.

