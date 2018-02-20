Memory and Home Care Provider Moves into New Location in West Hartford

Specialized memory and home care company Companions for Living has moved into a new office in West Hartford.

The 3,400 square-foot home office is located at 312 North Main St. The 2-story Colonial building was designed by Kemper Assoc. and constructed by J. Matthew Group.

“I’m excited to be starting the next chapter in the success story of Companions for Living right here in my hometown of West Hartford,” Julianne Roth, CFL president, said in a statement. “Our new building was designed to be a home for the business, as well as to make our clients, colleagues and neighbors feel at home here. The combination of a classic New England house design and contemporary office amenities reflects our business philosophy of ‘living younger, longer.’”

Companions for Living was the first home care company in Greater Hartford with caregivers certified to provide specialized memory support services for older adults and their families. CFL enables older adults and disabled individuals to remain at home safely and independently.

Tags: Companions for Living, elderly care, home care