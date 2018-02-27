Marcia Delfini Named 2017 Top Residential Producer for Pearce Branford Office

Marcia Delfini was recognized as one of the Pearce Real Estate’s most prolific producers. Delfini, a residential sales associate, has been named a 2017 Top Producer for the Branford office.

“With her experience and impressive knowledge of the Shoreline, particularly Stony Creek, Pawson Park, the Thimble Islands and Pine Orchard, where she lives, Marcia Delfini has achieved the Top Producer designation for the Branford office many times during her career,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. “Congratulations to her for her hard work and dedication to clients and her profession.”

Delfini has earned a Graduate Realtors Institute designation and is a Certified Residential Specialist.

Tags: Industry Award, Pearce Real Estate