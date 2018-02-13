Malloy Announces Open Space Grants That Will Preserve Over 2K Acres

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced yesterday that $6.05 million in state grants are being awarded to 23 municipalities across Connecticut to support the purchase of 2,005 acres of land that will be preserved as open space.

“Connecticut’s tradition of preserving open space has helped define our landscape and preserve its important natural resources and geographical beauty,” Malloy said in a statement. “These grants continue our open space preservation legacy and will increase the availability of open space for our residents across our state.”

The grants are being awarded through the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and assists local governments, land trusts and water companies in purchasing open space using funding from the Community Investment Act and state bond funds. This grant program requires the recipient to match the grant and that the open space land be protected by a conservation and public recreation easement, ensuring that the property is forever protected for public use and enjoyment.

“Since this program began in 1998, more than $125 million in state funding has been awarded to municipalities, nonprofit land conservation organizations and water companies to assist in the purchase of more than 33,300 acres of land, including farmlands, in 137 cities and towns,” DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee said in a statement. “These important open space properties protect natural resources and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”

Open space projects help the state of Connecticut achieve its goal of protecting 673,210 acres of land by 2023 – approximately 21 percent of the land. Currently, the state has over 500,000 acres designated as state or local open space lands – close to 75 percent of the goal.

The full list of the grants can be found here.

Tags: conservation, DEEP, Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition program