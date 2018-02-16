Jewett City Savings Distributes $11.5K in Community Grants

Ten social service projects in six local communities recently received a total of $11,500 in grants from the Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation.

“We believe that a true hometown bank helps strengthen its community,” Kevin Merchant, president and CEO of Jewett City Savings Bank, said in a statement. “That’s just one reason we were proud to reach out in support of a variety of community projects and programs through the Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation this year.”

Four projects in Griswold were supported by the foundation. Griswold PRIDE (Partnership to Reduce the Influence of Drugs for Everyone) was awarded $1,500 to sustain medication collection events, including Drug Take Back Days at Griswold Town Hall and a Mobile Drug Take Back Day at local senior housing complexes, to prevent misuse or abuse of unwanted prescription drugs.

Also in Griswold, $1,000 grants were awarded to Families and Community First Griswold to support six free financial literacy training programs, and to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10004 toward a monument honoring area veterans who served in post-Vietnam campaigns. Griswold’s Pachaug Pond Weed Control Association also received a $1,000 grant to purchase a weed harvester to maintain the quality, recreational use and economic value of the property.

The foundation’s social service grants in Jewett City included $1,300 to the Griswold Senior Center to continue the Tai Chi exercise program for seniors. A $1,200 award was made to Thames Valley Council for Community Action to provide winter boots for children of low-income families, a service project of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

Moosup United Methodist Church was awarded a $2,000 Foundation grant to support the cost of utilities for a building housing Mainly Clothes, a clothing bank that serves as a referral outlet for other agencies.

A foundation award of $1,000 will help the Arc of Quinebaug Valley in Danielson purchase musical instruments for an outdoor sensory garden. In Putnam, a $500 grant to American Legion Mayotte-Viens Post #13 will support Americanism programs in local schools and the American Legion Boys State Program.

Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut in New London will use its $1,000 Foundation award to complete the construction of a new Habitat home at 1 Richard Ave. in Griswold.

