Ion Insurance Brings on New VP, COO

Ion Insurance Corp., a full-service independent insurance brokerage affiliated with Ion Bank, has hired Lisa SanAngelo as vice president and COO.

SanAngelo will oversee and manage all areas of the insurance agency to ensure continuation of employee and customer satisfaction and facilitate annual growth and strategic objectives.

She was previously employed at H.D. Segur Insurance in Cheshire as operations manager and Tracy-Driscoll Insurance in Bristol as vice president and operations manager.

