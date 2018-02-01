Home Care Agency Signs Lease in Hamden

Assisted by Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services, the office of a home care service provider will relocate to Hamden from New Haven.

Companions & Homemakers leased 1,800 square feet at 2518 Whitney Ave. on a long-term basis and opened for business at their new location on Jan. 1, 2018. With 11 offices statewide, Companions & Homemakers has been providing live-in home care and hourly home care services in Connecticut since 1990.

Press/Cuozzo represented both parties in the transaction; Stephen Press represented the building ownership and senior associate Joel Nesson represented Companions & Homemakers.

