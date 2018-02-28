Hamden Man Gets More Than 15 Years for Armed Robberies

A Hamden man was sentenced to more than 15 years for the armed robberies of the West Haven Post Office and a bank in Hamden.

Derrick White, Malcolm Haynes, Howard Bookert and another man drove in White’s vehicle to the Allingtown Post Office located at 75 Farwell Ave. in West Haven. White, Bookert and Haynes, who was armed with a .22 caliber rifle, then entered the building and held up a clerk, taking approximately $491.

The four men also drove to a Wells Fargo bank branch at 1647 Whitney Ave. in Hamden. Haynes, again armed with the rifle, White and the other man entered the bank, taking $9,287 from teller drawers. During the robbery, the other man brandished what looked like a small black semi-automatic pistol.

White and Bookert were apprehended in New Haven on April 21, 2016. On that date, investigators recovered the firearm that Haynes used during the robberies, which Haynes had hidden in a plastic garbage bag behind a house in New Haven. Haynes was arrested on May 23, 2016. The three defendants have been detained since their arrests.

White pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery on Jan. 25, 2017.

Haynes, of New Haven, and Bookert, of Hamden, previously pleaded guilty to related federal charges, and the fourth man was charged by the state. Haynes was sentenced to 90 months in prison on May 3, 2017. Bookert was sentenced to approximately 16 months in prison on Aug. 31, 2017.

