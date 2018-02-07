Former Meriden Resident Sentenced to Prison for Stealing from Employer

Yolanda Silverio, who formerly lived in Meriden, was sentenced to 10 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for theft in connection with health care.

Silverio was an eligibility coordinator for a Connecticut company that administers trust funds for public and private sector health benefit plans. In her role, she received checks from individual participants in a particular health plan as payment for their union-related health benefits. Between May 2013 and July 2014, Silverio deposited 49 benefit checks totaling $35,461.34 into her own bank accounts.

In 2004, she was convicted in federal court for embezzling more than $105,000 from two Connecticut businesses by forging signatures on business checks and was sentenced to 10 months of imprisonment, with five months to serve in home detention with electronic monitoring. Her supervised release was subsequently revoked and she was sentenced to an additional six months of imprisonment for failure to make a required lump sum restitution payment and for material misrepresentations to her probation officer.

She is released on a $15,000 bond, and was ordered to report to prison on March 26.

