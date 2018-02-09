Connecticut/Western Massachusetts SIOR Recaps 2017, Predicts 2018 Market

The Connecticut/Western Massachusetts chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors announced the results of its semi-annual membership survey of commercial real estate market conditions. The survey is based on market activity for the period July through December 2017 within Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

SIOR survey results point to a continuation of the overall positive outlook established earlier in 2017. The industrial sector continues to outperform the office sector and overall the results indicate a market that is generally stable-to-improving, although there is some negative outlook for the office sector.

SIOR members noting improving market conditions were in the majority at 55 percent, a slight increase from the prior survey. Members experiencing a stable market decreased to 40 percent, and those experiencing a decline remained stable at 5 percent.

Predictions for 2018 are slightly more positive, with 60 percent expecting improvement, 40 percent anticipating no change and no responses expecting a decline. Predictions regarding lease rates for 2018 are positive for industrial and members forecast an increase (63 percent) or no change at all (37 percent).

Office lease rates are largely expected to remain unchanged according to 60 percent of respondents, although there is a sizable amount of negative sentiment; 35 percent of the members forecast a decline, and a small group expects rates to increase (5 percent).

The outlook for sales prices for 2018 is consistent with other survey categories with a more favorable outlook for industrial. Survey responses for industrial properties predict upward pressure on pricing (63 percent) or stable pricing (37 percent). Survey responses for office are mixed as (55 percent) indicate prices have stabilized, but a sizable group anticipates further price declines (45 percent).

The majority of members do not anticipate new development (70 percent) in 2018 with the remainder predicting an increase (20 percent) in development or a decline (10 percent).

Office continues to be the weaker sector; members note that business conditions have improved nationally, but express concerns that challenges at the state level will delay or reduce their positive economic impacts on the local market.

Underscoring members’ comments concerning the industrial real estate market, SIOR outlined a few of the larger new industrial developments currently in the works:

Amazon will be building 855,000 square feet in North Haven. Once a planned mezzanine area is complete, that amount will jump to over 1 million square feet.

The largest spec-industrial facility in the state for decades at 403,000 square feet is the County Line Industrial Park, and is being developed by Scannell Properties in Cromwell.

In Bloomfield, Trader Joe’s new 700,000-square-foot distribution center is now under construction at Phoenix Crossing.

Windsor town officials recently announced Griffin Industrial will be constructing a 288,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility on behalf of Ford Motor Co. at 220 Tradeport Drive.

Tags: SIOR