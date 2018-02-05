Brothers Win Milford’s Corporate Heritage Award

DeForest “Frosty” W. Smith of the Milford Pearce Real Estate office and his brother, Danforth M. Smith of George J. Smith & Son Insurance, have been awarded the Corporate Heritage Award.

The Corporate Heritage Award is given to a company or organization that has served the residents of Milford over the span of generations.

As a testament to longevity, Frosty received the “Milford Business Man of the Year” Award from the Milford Chamber of Commerce 28 years ago. Frosty and Danforth are the grandsons of George J. Smith, who founded the insurance company in 1886 and is now run by the fourth generation of Smiths.

