Webster Names Corporate Controller

Frederick M. Smith has been named corporate controller of Webster Bank and Webster Financial Corp.

Smith brings more than 25 years of financial services industry experience, having previously worked as assistant controller of Webster Bank.

As corporate controller, Smith will be a senior leader in Webster’s accounting department and oversee the corporation’s accounting operations, close and consolidation, and financial reporting activities.

Smith joined Webster in 2005 as vice president and external financial reporting manager, and has since held several roles in the company’s accounting department. Prior to joining Webster, he held positions of financial analysis and reporting at The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co. and Aetna Inc. in Hartford.

