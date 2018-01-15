Study: Mobile Banking, Payments Accelerating at FIs

Consumers are increasingly adopting mobile banking and mobile payments, according to a recent study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

The 2016 Mobile Banking and Payment Practices of U.S. Financial Institutions report presents consolidated survey results from 706 financial institutions in the Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Richmond Federal Reserve districts.

Survey participants represent 8.7 percent of all banks and 3.1 percent of all credit unions nationally.

The survey shows that 89 percent of respondents offer mobile banking.

Of those financial institution respondents tracking customer adoption, 54 percent now have more than 20 percent of their retail customers enrolled in mobile banking; 44 percent have more than 20 percent actively using these services.

According to the survey, implementation of mobile payment services is accelerating as financial institutions respond to competitive pressure and the industry momentum for mobile payments.

In addition to the 24 percent already offering mobile payments, 40 percent plan to do so within two years. More than two-thirds of respondents partner or plan to partner with third-party processors and more than half are considering a partnership with a near-field communication wallet provider.

Tags: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, mobile banking, Mobile Payments, study