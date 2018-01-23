Rooftop Solar Arrays Set to Go in 11 New Haven Public Schools

Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC is in the process of installing rooftop solar arrays in 11 public schools in New Haven.

The solar arrays will enable the city to lower its annual electric costs with clean, renewable energy.

Greenskies will provide solar power to Ross Woodward School, Benjamin Jepson School, Mauro-Sheridan School, East Rock School, Clinton Avenue School, Columbus Family Academy, Brennan Rogers School, James Hillhouse High School, Hill Regional Career High School, Wilbur Cross High School and John S. Martinez School.

The aggregate system size across all schools will annually offset over 2.5 million pounds of CO2, or the equivalent of taking approximately 280 cars off the street.

“The city of New Haven is proud about this installation of solar arrays, which will more than double its solar generation capacity to 2.8 megawatts,” New Haven Mayor Toni N. Harp said in a statement. “It’ll showcase the city’s determination to lead by example, and provide for students at these 11 schools a hands-on lesson about how renewable power can save literally tons of carbon emissions each year.”

Construction at several schools began in September 2017, and all work is expected to be completed by early 2018. Each of these projects will be owned by Clean Focus and maintained by Greenskies.

