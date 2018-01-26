People’s United Financial Reports Highest Operating Earning in 175-Year History

People’s United Financial Inc. reported sizable growth in the fourth quarter of 2017, with a net income of $106.2 million. This beats out last year’s $75.9 million over the same period.

For the year ending Dec. 31, 2017, net income totaled $337.2 million, compared to $281.0 million for 2016.

Operating earnings were $104.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $75.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. People’s closed out the year with operating earnings of $345.8 million. A year ago, the bank’s operating earnings were $282.3 million.

“The company’s performance in 2017 demonstrated our commitment to enhancing profitability and building the business for the long-term,” Jack Barnes, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Full year operating earnings of $345.8 million is the highest in the bank’s 175-year history, while operating earnings per common share of $1.04 increased for the eighth consecutive year. Period-end loan and deposit balances were $32.6 billion and $33.1 billion, respectively, up 10 percent and 11 percent from a year ago. These results reflect the hard work of our employees who successfully closed and integrated two acquisitions during the year and delivered continued organic growth across the franchise.”

Additional highlights from 4Q 2017 include:

Commercial banking lending fees increased $1.8 million.

Bank service charges decreased $0.6 million.

Regulatory assessment expense increased $1.6 million.

Commercial loans totaled $23.7 billion at Dec. 31, an increase of $194 million.

Residential mortgage loans totaled $6.8 billion at Dec. 31, an increase of $25 million, or 1 percent annualized, from Sept. 30, 2017.

Average residential mortgage loans totaled $6.8 billion in 4Q17, an increase of $75 million, or 4 percent annualized, from 3Q17.

Home equity loans totaled $2.0 billion at Dec. 31, a $26 million decrease from Sept. 30, 2017.

