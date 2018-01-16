Pearce Real Estate Agents Earn Production Achievement Award

Pearce Co. President and CEO Barbara L. Pearce recently honored her agents with a Production Achievement award for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Vin Masotta and Eileen Smith from Pearce’s Wallingford office and Edgehill Realtors from the New Haven office were recognized as having contributed an overwhelming volume of real estate production, according to Pearce.

The award was presented by the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors.

