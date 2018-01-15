Pastore Joins NHMR Board as Treasurer

Nanette Pastore, senior vice president and managing director at Pearce Real Estate, has been elected treasurer to the board of directors for the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors for 2018.

This will be her second term as treasurer. Directors are nominated by fellow board members and voted on by the general membership.

Pastore is also a state board of director for the Connecticut Association of Realtors.

