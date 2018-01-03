Official Projects Connecticut Budget Deficit at $224M

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says Connecticut is on track to end the fiscal year with a $224 million deficit.

But in a letter released Tuesday to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, he noted that his projection could change if the General Assembly acts on a plan to mitigate the red ink in the $20.5 billion bipartisan budget.

State lawmakers are scheduled to meet Friday for a special session to vote on a proposal that restores $54 million cut from a program that helps needy seniors pay for Medicare-related expenses. Legislative leaders have not decided when to address the deficit.

Lembo noted that personal income tax collections in December outpaced last year, but that’s mostly due to people trying to pre-pay before new federal tax changes take effect.

Tags: bipartisan budget, budget deficit, General Assembly