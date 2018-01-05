Nigerian Man Admits to Fraudulent Email Scheme

A Nigerian national pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft offenses stemming from a business email compromise scheme.

The FBI has been investigating a business compromise scheme in which Adeyemi Odufuye and others targeted CEOs, CFOs, controllers and others at U.S. businesses using sophisticated cyber techniques to defraud the businesses of millions of dollars. As part of this scheme, Odufuye and accomplices sent dozens of emails to the controller of a company in Torrington. In the emails, Odufuye posed at the real CEO of the victim company and instructed the controller to send multiple wire transfers exceeding a total of $1 million from the company’s accounts to various individuals and purported entities. The company then sent five wire transfers totaling more than $500,000 to accounts in Virginia, Florida, Washington, D.C. and Hong Kong.

The investigation revealed that Odufuye and his associates controlled multiple email and social media accounts used in the scheme and, in certain instances, sent emails and attachments containing malware to the intended recipients.

A company in Waterbury was also targeted, the investigation revealed.

To date, the FBI has identified 36 wire confirmations in email accounts utilized by Odufuye and others, totaling more than $1.6 million. The figure does not include the more than $500,000 in wire transfers from the victim company in Connecticut.

Odufuye pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison, and one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory prison term of at least two years. Sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

