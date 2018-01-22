National Flood Insurance Program a Casualty of Government Shutdown

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) shut down at midnight on Friday, along with most of the rest of the federal government. No new policies can be written during the shutdown, but losses sustained during the shutdown will be paid as usual, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which administers the plan.

Applications can be submitted, but new policies will not be written during the lapse. Also, policies cannot be renewed during the lapse. In addition, the project of redrawing the out-of-date FEMA flood maps ceases during the government shutdown.

