Messore Appointed Director of NHMR

Fred A. Messore, senior vice president with Colonial Properties Inc., has been appointed to the board of directors for the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors (NHMR) for a two-year term.

Messore has been a real estate agent for 10 years, and holds certification designations in commercial and investment real estate, graduate realtor institute and short sales and foreclosure resource. He has been recognized with numerous awards from his peers of the commercial and investment division of NHMR – in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015 for “Most Transactions,” 2014 “Mixed Use,” 2016 “Multiparcel Assemblage,” 2017 “Business and Real Estate” and 2017 “Land Sale Deal of the Year.”

“Fred will be a dynamic addition to our board of directors,” NHMR CEO Dawn Calvo said in a statement. “Directors are nominated by fellow board members and voted on by our general membership. His nomination and approval are a testament to his professionalism, knowledge and the respect he has gained throughout the real estate community.”

