Many Households Don’t Own Cars in Hartford, New Haven

Many more households in Hartford and New Haven do not own a car compared to the national average, according to a recent analysis by Governing Magazine that looked at car ownership data for the 200 most populated cities.

In 2016, more than 32 percent of households in Hartford did not own a car and more than 29 percent of households in New Haven did not own a car. In New Haven, the number of households without cars is up from 27 percent in 2010.

An estimated 8.7 percent of U.S. households were without vehicles in 2016.

Car-free households are generally much more common in densely-populated urban areas and high poverty neighborhoods where residents can’t afford vehicle ownership. Research also suggests younger families and one-person households are more likely not to own a car.

Another useful measure of vehicle ownership for cities is the number of vehicles per household. According to Census survey estimates, there were about 1.8 vehicles available per U.S. household in 2016.

There were 0.99 vehicles available per household in Hartford and 1.1 in New Haven. Out of all cities in the analysis, Hartford ranked eighth for highest percentage of households without a car in 2016, and New Haven ranked 11th. Other Connecticut cities included in the analysis were Waterbury (20.6 percent), Bridgeport (20.1 percent) and Stamford (8.9 percent).

New York City had the highest percentage of households without a car (54.4 percent), followed by Newark, New Jersey (40.3 percent) and Washington D.C. (37.3 percent).

