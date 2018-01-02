Luckey Climbers Moves to New HQ in New Haven

Space Craft Holdings Inc. has sold its 27,238 square-foot property on 2.3 acres at 300 East St.

A manufacturer of precision-machined parts for aircraft, gas turbine engines and airframes, Space Craft Holdings sold the property to 300 East Street LLC, a title-holding entity whose members are the owners of New Haven-based Luckey Climbers. The purchase price was $1.5 million.

Founded by Thomas Luckey in 1985, Luckey Climbers is a design-build firm that specializes in creating imaginative climbing structures for children-oriented institutional and commercial clients. The firm will be relocating its manufacturing and executive offices from Chapel Street to the new property.

Alan M. Fischer of Fischer Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the seller and the buyer in this off-market transaction.

“The buyer’s strong preference was to keep its business in New Haven and the seller was thrilled to be able to sell the property to another manufacturer who wanted to be in New Haven,” Fischer said in a statement.

