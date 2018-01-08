Litchfield Bancorp Gets New Executive VP

A 27-year veteran of Litchfield Bancorp, Paul McLaughlin is now the bank’s newest executive vice president.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Paul to EVP …,” President and CEO Thomas J. Villanova said in a statement. “Paul is a leader in the community, a leader in our organization and a leader in the Connecticut Mutual Holding Company.”

“I have had the honor and privilege of working for Litchfield Bancorp over the past 27 years,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “Time and time again they have supported me and allowed me so many opportunities. This promotion is truly humbling and is another great example of how Litchfield Bancorp supports its employees. I look forward to the years to come, working with this tremendous team!”

