Leadership Greater Hartford Receives $2,400 from Aetna

January 10, 2018

Leadership Greater Hartford received a $2,400 sponsorship award from Aetna in support of four youth to attend their Summer Nexus youth leadership development program.

This week-long program, offered in two different sessions each summer, helps young adults develop leadership skills that will help them make an impact in their schools and communities. Coming from both urban and suburban schools, Summer Nexus participants build new bonds of trust and friendship through an interactive curriculum and by planning and implementing a community-focused service project.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


CR Daily

Leadership Greater Hartford Receives $2,400 from Aetna

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
CR Daily HK Group Completes 3-Building Sale in Westport
Banking & Lending Real Estate Investing Startup Cadre Partners with …
0