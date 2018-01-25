KRC Selected as Property Manager for Local Nonprofit

Konover Residential Corp. (KRC) has been selected as the management agent for two Connecticut properties owned and operated by Breaking Ground.

Breaking Ground is a nonprofit organization which provides permanent affordable housing for individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

As property manager, KRC will oversee leasing, maintenance and fiscal administration oat Hollander Apartments and Cedarwoods. Additionally, it will work closely with residents to obtain the housing services they need in both properties.

Hollander Apartments, located on Asylum Avenue in Hartford, contains 70 units and 13,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Cedarwoods features 60 one-bedroom apartment homes in Willimantic.

