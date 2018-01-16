Konover Residential Expands Into Fairfield County

West Hartford-based Konover Residential Corp. has been selected as the management agent for the Housing Authority of New Canaan.

Under this new contract, Konover Residential will provide property management services for Mill Apartments Phase I, a 40-unit affordable housing community which was renovated and expanded in 2011. KRC will also manage the Millport Apartments, which consists of the 33-unit Phase I completed in 2016, and the soon-to-be-complete 40-unit Phase II. The communities include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

“This new contract is a testament to our continued success and experience managing residential communities,” Marie Mazzotta, president of Konover Residential Corp., said in a statement. “We welcome the opportunity to expand our presence in Fairfield County.”

As property manager, KRC is responsible for the leasing, maintenance and fiscal administration of the community. In addition, KRC works closely with residents to ensure they obtain the housing services they need. KRC manages several affordable residential properties throughout Connecticut.

Tags: Konover Residential, Mill Apartments, New Canaan