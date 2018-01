The Middlebury Hamlet, a commercial building of 20,000 square feet, has been sold to a pair of investors.

Chris Gogas and Theo Anastasiadis procured the 2.8-acre site at 1255 Middlebury Road for $725,000.

The seller, Middlebury Hamlet, was represented by Norman Drubner. David Theroux, managing partner of Druber Commercial Real Estate, brokered the sale.

