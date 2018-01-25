Industry Veteran Joins BHHS New England Properties

Gregg Wagner has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties to lead in its expansion into the Rhode Island marketplace.

In his new role as vice president and director of new homes and land, Wagner will lead acquisition opportunities and new business ventures to further develop NEP’s presence in the Northeast. He will also continue to expand NEP’s New Homes and Land portfolio, strengthening and building relationships with both builders and clients.

“Gregg is a consummate professional who has earned the respect and admiration of so many clients and colleagues in the business,” Candace Adams, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties, said in a statement. “His commitment to our values and his alignment with our vision is evident in all he does. I am thrilled to have him as an influential leader in our company.”

Wagner has been actively engaged in virtually all aspects of brokerage operations and comes to his position with over 25 years residential and commercial real estate experience, as well as in project development. Prior to joining the company, he was a branch vice president for a real estate company in Greenwich, receiving accolades for his agent retention methods, sales strategies and acquisitions in the region.

Wagner earned his broker’s license from the state of Connecticut 1990 and is also a licensed broker in four other states. He is a member of the National & Connecticut’s Association of Realtors, the National Association of Home Builders, the Commercial Investment Real Estate Institute, the Realtors Land Institute and the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers, among others.

