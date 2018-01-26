Hartford Appoints New Director of Finance

The Hartford City Council voted unanimously to approve Mayor Luke Bronin’s nomination of longtime city finance professional Leigh Ann Ralls as director of finance.

Ralls has been “a key member of the finance team for over a decade, and we are fortunate to have her as part of our senior leadership team,” Bronin in a statement. “With 20 years of experience in municipal accounting, she has a deep understanding of Hartford’s finances and she has brought discipline and rigor to the department as we’ve confronted our fiscal challenges directly and honestly.”

Tags: Director of Finance for Hartford, Hartford, Personnel File