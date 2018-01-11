Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates Reprints | Print January 11, 2018 Related articles:Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates Tags: Freddie Mac, mortgages, weekly mortgage rates Banking & Lending Top Block Residential Real Estate Top Block MOST POPULAR |MOST RECENTRedesigning Schools For Collaboration Former CT Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Lenders Of More Than $3M Store Owner Who Cashed Fraudulent Checks Sentenced To Prison Bankruptcy Attorney Imprisoned For Embezzlement And Fraud Former CEO of New Haven County CU Prohibited from Working with Credit Unions Former East Hartford Man Imprisoned for More than 6 Years for Robbery Buying Still More Affordable Than Renting in Half of US Malloy Postpones Transportation Projects NYC Halts $9.6M Incentive Package to Move Aetna to City Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates Residential Real Estate Bottom Block