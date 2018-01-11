Former East Hartford Man Imprisoned for More than 6 Years for Robbery

A former East Hartford resident was sentenced to 78 months in prison for robbing a U.S. Postal Service employee in Hartford.

Dion Edward Thompson and another man armed with what appeared to be a firearm, robbed a U.S. Postal Service employee of funds from the Barry Square Post Office at 645 Maple Ave. in Hartford. Approximately $21,817 in cash, checks and money orders was stolen.

Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of robbery of a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Tags: East Hartford, postal service, robbery