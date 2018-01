The former Canon USA North American Headquarters recently sold in Trumbull.

The 78,692-square-foot building on 10.78 acres sold for $4.5 million. It will be demolished to make way for a new ground-up rental community. The new complex will consist of 202 units in six buildings and will feature luxury amenities.

Tim McMahon and Rich Lee of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller and procured the buyer, Trumbull Developers LLC.

Tags: Canon, Canon headquarters, housing