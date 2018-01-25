Former AMR Ambulance Co. Building Gets New Life

A 2-story block structure near Milford Green has sold for $450,000.

The building is a corner property at 6 Golden Hill Road/8 West Town St. in Milford. The 3,120-square-foot building is situated on 0.39 acres. The previous tenant was AMR Ambulance Co.

Frosty Smith and John Bergin of the Milford Pearce Real Estate office brokered the sale. Patrick Fitzpatrick of New Canaan purchased the property for his own business use. Milford-based Frenish Inc. was the seller and Sarah Harrower of West Haven-based Sarah Harrower Realty represented the buyer.

Tags: AMR Ambulance Co., Pearce Real Estate, Sarah Harrower Realty